Lydia Andersen

Lydia Anderson, 101, of Blair, Neb., and formerly of Exira, died Oct. 12, 2020 at the Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Neb.

Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Cemetery, northeast of Kimballton. Family visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Bethany Lutheran Church, northeast of Kimballton from 1 to 3 p.m. Masks will be required for the visitation and graveside service.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store