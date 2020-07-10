Lyle F. Brewer, 90, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Griswold Care Center in Griswold.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., with family present on Wednesday, July 15 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Graveside service with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.
CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, facial masks will be required in attendance of the services.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.