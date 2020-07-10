1/
Lyle F. Brewer
Lyle F. Brewer, 90, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Griswold Care Center in Griswold.

Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., with family present on Wednesday, July 15 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic. Graveside service with military honors will be at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, facial masks will be required in attendance of the services.

Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
