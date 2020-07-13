Lyle Frank Brewer, age 90, lifelong Atlantic area resident, passed away at the Griswold Care and Rehabilitation Center in Griswold, on July 7, 2020.
Lyle was born in Atlantic, Cass County, to Harry O. Brewer and Pearl V. Hastings on March 13, 1930. His childhood was spent on the farm northeast of Atlantic, attending country school in the area and playing baseball when he could.
In 1950, Lyle joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Korea and served in the war there after bootcamp. After returning from the war, Lyle was awaiting discharge in early 1954 after he concluded his service and, while stationed at El Toro Marine Base in southern California, Lyle met Jana Felts through her cousin, a fellow Marine. Lyle and Jana were married in Yuma, Arizona, on March 21, 1954.
After discharge, Lyle and Jana moved to Atlantic where Lyle worked for Bell Motors for a short time before purchasing the Deep Rock service station located at 7th and Walnut Streets. Mr. And Mrs. Brewer operated Brewer Oil Company (Kerr-McGee) at that location for over 40 years along with a bulk fuel service to area farmers, until Lyle's retirement in the early 1990s.
Lyle enjoyed fishing, woodworking, his Marine Corps reunions, reminiscing about his days in the service, family gatherings, helping friends and neighbors, and watching various sports events, especially baseball.
Surviving are his sons, Terry P. Brewer (Jayne) of Oakland; Alan F. Brewer of Atlantic; daughters Ruth Ryle (Tom) of Kilgore, Texas; Theresa Seddon (Paul) of Council Bluffs; Freda Smith of Cherokee, and Patricia Fowler (Don) of Silverton, Ore.; a sister, Lucille Nelson of Exira; grandchildren Mark Gipple and Kris Moore of Kansas City, Mo.; Pam Robertson of Gladewater, Texas; Timothy Russell of Cherokee; Lisa Davis, Sara Gasper, and Jesse Brewer, all of Des Moines; Matthew Brewer and Monica Brewer of Oakland; Holly Logan of Tarkio, Mo.; and Heather Thompson of Farragut; sisters-in-law, Iva Berner of North Fork, Calif., and Bitsy Felts, of Hesperia, Calif.; brother-in-law Jones N. Felts (Theda) of Hesperia, Calif.; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and dear friends Donald and Sandra Schlotzhauer, and Linda Weaver.
Those who predeceased Lyle include his wife of 51 years, Jana V. Brewer; his parents, Harry O. and Pearl V. Brewer; brothers-in-law, John Nelson, Jim Felts, Joe Felts, and Jim Berner and a nephew, Duane Nelson.
A visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., on Wednesday, July 15 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A graveside service with military honors will be on Thursday, July 16 at 12:30 p.m., at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Memorials may be directed to the family. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Per family's request, a facial mask will be enforced in attendance of the services.