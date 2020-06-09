Lynette Edna (Vorthmann) Steele was born July 3, 1960 in Council Bluffs. She grew up on the Vorthmann family farm south of Treynor with her parents, the late Richard and LuEtta Vorthmann and her brothers, William (Bill) and Roger Vorthmann.
Lynette was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Treynor. Growing up she was an assistant Sunday school teacher, involved in church choir and Luther League. She attended and graduated from Treynor Community School with the class of 1978. Lynette then pursued her Bachelor of Elementary Education Degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She took her first teaching and coaching position in Homer, Neb. Lynette then took a teaching position with the Atlantic Community School from 1987 – 2008.
She met the love of her life, Doug, at the Iowa State Fair in 1988. Doug and Lynette were joined in marriage on July 21, 1989, and made their home on the family farm. They are blessed with two children, Erin and Tyler.
Lynette was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran in Atlantic. She was a past Sunday school superintendent, teacher, and part of the education team. She was a long
time Cass County 4-H leader and enjoyed farming, fishing, golfing, and cattle and pig shows.
Lynette loved watching and supporting her children as they competed with their livestock, music, speech, or junior Angus activities. She believed in the bright futures of all youth and mentored many. Lynette really enjoyed teaching Ag related subjects in her classroom and at the Iowa Beef Expo. She enjoyed working on the farm with her family and had a good eye and instinct for cattle and pigs. She thoroughly enjoyed getting the animals prepared for a livestock show with her trademark patience and attention to detail.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Doug; children, Erin (Mark) Blake and Tyler; brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Ann) Vorthmann, Roger (Ann) Vorthmann; Teri (Jerry) King; mother-in-law, Jo Steele; nephew, Chad (Garin) Vorthmann; nieces, Deb (George) Miller, Rachel Dyke, Sarah (Adam) Vandevanter, Erica (Josh) Shipman, Cody West; and nine grandnieces and nephews.
Lynette passed away peacefully at home with family members by her side on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.
A visitation with family will take place from 4 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in Eureka Center Cemetery.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Lynette was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Treynor. Growing up she was an assistant Sunday school teacher, involved in church choir and Luther League. She attended and graduated from Treynor Community School with the class of 1978. Lynette then pursued her Bachelor of Elementary Education Degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She took her first teaching and coaching position in Homer, Neb. Lynette then took a teaching position with the Atlantic Community School from 1987 – 2008.
She met the love of her life, Doug, at the Iowa State Fair in 1988. Doug and Lynette were joined in marriage on July 21, 1989, and made their home on the family farm. They are blessed with two children, Erin and Tyler.
Lynette was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran in Atlantic. She was a past Sunday school superintendent, teacher, and part of the education team. She was a long
time Cass County 4-H leader and enjoyed farming, fishing, golfing, and cattle and pig shows.
Lynette loved watching and supporting her children as they competed with their livestock, music, speech, or junior Angus activities. She believed in the bright futures of all youth and mentored many. Lynette really enjoyed teaching Ag related subjects in her classroom and at the Iowa Beef Expo. She enjoyed working on the farm with her family and had a good eye and instinct for cattle and pigs. She thoroughly enjoyed getting the animals prepared for a livestock show with her trademark patience and attention to detail.
Lynette is survived by her husband, Doug; children, Erin (Mark) Blake and Tyler; brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Ann) Vorthmann, Roger (Ann) Vorthmann; Teri (Jerry) King; mother-in-law, Jo Steele; nephew, Chad (Garin) Vorthmann; nieces, Deb (George) Miller, Rachel Dyke, Sarah (Adam) Vandevanter, Erica (Josh) Shipman, Cody West; and nine grandnieces and nephews.
Lynette passed away peacefully at home with family members by her side on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020.
A visitation with family will take place from 4 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 10 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in Eureka Center Cemetery.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 9, 2020.