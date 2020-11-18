M. Marie (Nelsen) Myers, 80, of Treynor, and formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 16, 2020 at her home in Treynor,

Funeral services will be held Sunday Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Open visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family may not be present during the visitation.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store