Mabel Buboltz, 97, of Walnut, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14 at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mabel's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.