Mabel Buboltz, 97, of Walnut, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14 at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mabel's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14 at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mabel's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.