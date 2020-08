Mabel Elizabeth Stahl, 102, of Walnut, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut.Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.Condolences may be left www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.