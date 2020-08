Mable (Amy) Earhart, 92, of Atlantic, and formerly of Altoona, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.Visitation, with the family present, will be held from noon – 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17 at the Altoona Cemetery in Altoona.Mable and her family are in the care of Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.