Steen Funeral Homes Inc
525 Maple St
Fontanelle, IA 50846
(641) 745-2331
Madelene McCall Obituary
Madelene McCall, 98, of Bridgewater, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Per Madelene's wishes her body was donated to Des Moines University for study as was her husbands and there will be no services due. Memorials may be directed to the Bridgewater Fire and Rescue or to the Heritage House in Atlantic.
The Steen Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020
