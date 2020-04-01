|
|
|
Madelene McCall, 98, of Bridgewater, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Per Madelene's wishes her body was donated to Des Moines University for study as was her husbands and there will be no services due. Memorials may be directed to the Bridgewater Fire and Rescue or to the Heritage House in Atlantic.
