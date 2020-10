Marcella Ann Gaines, 81, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.The public is invited to view Marcella and pay their respects from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.