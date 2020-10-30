Marcella Ann Gaines, 81, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Marcella was born Sept. 16, 1939, in Dannevirke, Neb., to Axel and Martha (Kyhn) Pedersen. She attended school in Atlantic graduating from the Atlantic High School. She married Jon L. Jordan in 1956. Then in 1969, she married Jerry Gaines. She was a member of the DOES at the Elks Club and the Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic having served on the Prayer Circle, Bible Study group, and as a Sunday School teacher for 25 years.
Some of her enjoyments were being active in church, volunteering, sewing, holidays and family gatherings. Her personal saying was, "Thank God, he gave me only boys".
Preceding Marcella in death were her husbands, Jon L. Jordan and Jerry Gaines Sr.; a son, Ron Jordan; her parents, Axel and Martha Pedersen; a brother, Rodney Pedersen; and her Pedersen twin sisters.
Those surviving Marcella are her sons, Jon (Pam) Jordan of Atlantic, Kim (Barbara "Bobbi") Jordan of Plattsmouth, Neb., Ellen Jordan of Forest City, Jay (Teresa) Jordan of Gretna, Neb. and Jerold (Nancy) Gaines of Omaha, Neb.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Larry (Dixie) Pedersen of Atlantic, Dan (Chris) Pedersen of Pappillion, Neb. and James Pedersen of Shelby; sisters-in-law, Barbara Gipple of Atlantic, and Judy Rumery of Pella.
Public is invited to view Marcella and pay their respects from 12:30 – 1:30?p.m., Monday, Nov. 2 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.