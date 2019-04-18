Marcella Hamann, 101, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Heritage House.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m., Monday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22 at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the First United Methodist Churches in Atlantic and Anita.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marcella's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 18, 2019