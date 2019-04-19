Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella Hamann. View Sign

Marcella Hamann, 101, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Heritage House.

Mabel Marcella Hamann (Marcella), Atlantic, was born Oct. 9, 1917 on a farm southeast of Anita, the daughter of Grover and Mabel Bornholdt Darling. Marcella taught country school after graduating from normal training in Atlantic. On May 22, 1940, she was united in marriage to Lester William Hamann and to this union three daughters were born, Karen Kay, Sharon May and Patricia Anne. Lester and Marcella farmed for several years near Anita. In 1963, they moved to Atlantic. Marcella worked several years at Heritage House and later was a long-time resident there. While living there, she was active as president of the Resident Association and playing piano for various activities.

Marcella is survived by two daughters, Karen Laartz and her husband, Lyle, of Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., and Sharon Ticknor of Lincoln, Neb.; six grandchildren, Brian Laartz and his wife Brenda, of Longmont, Colo.; Amy Laartz and her husband Tom Rovis of Scarsdale, N. Y.; Dr. Brent Laartz and friend Valerie of Tampa, Fla.; Kirk Ticknor and his wife Cindy, of Columbus, Ga.; Lisa Loseke and her husband, Tim of Hickman, Neb.; Kristin Schmidt and her husband, Darrin, of Elk Horn, Neb.; four great granddaughters; 11 great-grandsons; four great-great-grandchildren; one nephew and four nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, in 2001; parents, Grover and Mabel Darling; one daughter, Patricia Hamann; one son-in-law, Keith Ticknor; two brothers, Harry and Joe Darling; and a sister-in-law, Arlene Scholl.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m., Monday. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 22 at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the First United Methodist Churches in Atlantic and Anita.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marcella's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

