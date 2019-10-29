Home

Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Mardelle Stewart

Mardelle Stewart Obituary
Mardelle Stewart, 94, of Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., formerly of Audubon, died Oct. 22, 2019 at her home in Brooklyn Heights, N.Y.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019
