Mardyl Rose Carlson, 89, formerly of Lyman, died Oct. 20, 2020, at the Hansen House in Harlan. She was born Jan. 9, 1931 in Noble Township, near Lyman.



An open viewing will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Monday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will not be present at any specific time.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., at St. Johns United Church of Christ, south of Lyman. Private family interment will be in St. Johns Cemetery. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

