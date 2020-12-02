1/
Margaret A. Andersen
Margaret A. Andersen, 81, of Brayton, died Nov. 20, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Friday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, west of Exira. Interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. A viewing will be available on Thursday, Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Masks will be required for the viewing and graveside service and social distancing will be observed.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
