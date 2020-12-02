Margaret A. Andersen, 81, of Brayton, died Nov. 20, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Friday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, west of Exira. Interment will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. A viewing will be available on Thursday, Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Masks will be required for the viewing and graveside service and social distancing will be observed.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

