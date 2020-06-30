Margaret Ann Slepsky, 87, of Atlantic, died peaceably on her own terms in her residence surrounded by family on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Margaret was born Feb. 1, 1933, in Omaha, Neb., to Childs Dorsey and Margaret Ann (Wentz) Emmert. She attended and graduated from the Atlantic High School. She then attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colo., where she was a member of the golf team.
She was involved in many diverse businesses in various locations. These included cattle breeding, plantation management in Georgia, a lounge in Atlantic, a fitness salon and travel agencies.
In 1996, she was recognized by Governor Branstad at the Iowa State Fair as Cass County's volunteer of the year and was inducted into the hall of fame.
From 1993 to 1996, she was Cass County's chairperson of the sesquicentennial committee. She originated AtlanticFest, now one of the city's most popular attractions. She was the first woman president of the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce and the Atlantic Kiwanis Club.
While operating the Four Corners Travel Agency, she won numerous awards to include ASTA, Midwest Express and others. She served on numerous boards which included local banks and Cass/Atlantic Development Corp. She was involved in the Atlantic Housing 1 Fund.
Margaret was a member of Image Builders, Coca-Cola Days, Cass County Tourism Council, United Presbyterian Church, Emmert Scholarship, Rotary International, Kiwanis Club, Questors, PEO, Red Hat Society, Girl Scouts and other organizations and committees. She volunteered for various organizations to include Hitchcock House, the Atlantic Depot and many others.
She purchased a building to house the Atlantic Coca-Cola Museum. Because of her strong volunteer ethic, she was involved in many community organizations to better the local area. She was also the owner of a family century farm.
Margaret was a passionate advocate for volunteering in her community and had high hopes that others would follow her lead.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Pete Hopley and William Slepsky; and daughter-in-law, Shelley Hopley.
Margaret is survived by her children, Pamela (Wayne) Dorris, Penny (Steve Woods) Hopley, Peter (Jennifer) Hopley and Patrick Hopley; grandchildren, Jameson, Jeremiah and Jessamyn Dorris, Ashley Harter, Chelsea, Mackenzie and Alexandria Hopley, Jennifer, Nathan and Heather Hopley; four step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Riley, GeorgiaGrey, Dyami, Sora, Tiffany, Lani, Cambria, Breanne, Brecken and Emberlynn; and a sister, Nancy (Scott) Mackenzie.
One of Margaret's wishes was that cremation take place and have no local services. Instead, her other wish, which included her love of travel, was to have her children all fly to Ireland together and spread some of her ashes in the beautiful gardens of Ireland.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
