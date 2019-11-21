Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Finnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian J. Finnell

Send Flowers
Marian J. Finnell Obituary
Marian J. Finnell, 92, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will be held from noon – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at Roland Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Weirich Cemetery, south of Lyman.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marian's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -