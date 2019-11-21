|
Marian J. Finnell, 92, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will be held from noon – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at Roland Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Weirich Cemetery, south of Lyman.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marian's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 21, 2019