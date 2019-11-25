|
|
Marian J. Finnell, 92, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Marian June Finnell was born at her parents' home on June 1, 1927, west of Lewis, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Rhoda (Lane) Ward. Marian attended country school, and graduated from Lewis High School in 1945. Following graduation, she received educational training and taught country school south of Atlantic for a short time.
On March 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Marvin Finnell in Leavenworth, Kansas. The couple was blessed with three children, Mike, Jim and Connie. The family made their home south of Cumberland and Marian stayed at home to raise their children. In 1962, the couple moved to Atlantic. Marvin died on Sept. 7, 1999.
Marian was a member of the Atlantic Gospel Chapel where she was also baptized. She enjoyed crosswords and jigsaw puzzles and was an avid reader. Marian was a wonderful cook and was known by many for her delicious apple pie. Most of all she looked forward to spending time with her family.
Marian is survived by her children, Mike Finnell of Clinton, Mo., Jim (Denise) Finnell of Atlantic, and Connie (Larry) Weston of Griswold; six grandchildren, Julie Finnell of Clinton, Mo., Danielle (Tony) Schwarte of Wiota, Michelle Finnell of Atlantic, John (significant other, Hava Dennler) Finnell of Atlantic, Stacee (Deveon) Whitley of Kennasaw, Ga., and Stephanie (Juston) McGaffey of Griswold; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Jason Schagel, Andrea Meisenheimer, Shelby and Kaytlyn McKinley, Aubry Schwarte, Ashley Finnell, Austin Kinney, Connor Treasure, D.J. Whitley, Ella and Maylee McGaffey; brother-in-law, Walter (Norma) Finnell of Conway, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rhoda Ward; husband, John Marvin Finnell; daughter-in-law, Connie Rae Finnell; brother, Clarence Ward, Jr.; and sister, Marilyn Ward.
Open visitation will be held from noon – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27 and from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at Roland Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Weirich Cemetery, south of Lyman.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marian's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 25, 2019