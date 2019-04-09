Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian L. Pedersen. View Sign

Marian L. Pedersen, 92, of Atlantic, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Marian was born February 24, 1927, in Greely County, Neb., to Martin and Marianne (Bager) Overgaard. She grew up in Wolbach, Neb., and Gray.

She was married to Elmer Pedersen Oct. 17, 1948, in Exira. They farmed near Lewis, Iowa, on the family farm. Marian helped Elmer with the farming and after his death in 1972, she moved to Atlantic where she worked as a cook at Heritage House.

She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Danish Brotherhood, and a member of the Lunch Club with the Heritage House Ladies.

Marian enjoyed tatting, reading and making hook rugs and other hand crafts. Marian loved being in the kitchen and teaching others. As she got older she enjoyed watching cooking shows, especially Bobby Flay! She loved to spend time with her family and she was grandma to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer; a son, Paul; a great-grandson, Zachariah Lensch; a great-great-grandson, Kyd Pedersen; siblings, Rita (Orrin) Schnel, Eben (Rose) Overgaard, Andrew Overgaard, Arne (Frances) Overgaard, Anna (Harold) Schroeter, Eileen (Clyde) Hansen and John Overgaard.

Marian is survived by her daughters, Sharon K. (Dwight) Albers of Postville, and Barbara E. McCrory of Redfield; grandchildren, Bruce (Michele) Pedersen, Cynthia Pedersen, Lance Pedersen, Steve (Teresa) Pedersen, Marcus (Emily) Albers, Jira (Randele) Albers, Daniel (Elizabeth) Albers, Rehna (Brian) Lensch, Sherry (Aaron) Goetz, Steve (Amy) Perry; honorary daughter, Helene (Ed) Rothe of Fontanelle, IA and their children, Heather Rothe, Michelle (Randy) Cooke and Andrew (Ashley) Rothe; as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11 at Hockenberry Funeral Home with burial in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at





1804 East 7th Street

Atlantic , IA 50022

