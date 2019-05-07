Marilyn Darlene Lybarger, 73, passed away May 5, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Marilyn was born Aug 7, 1946, in Council Bluffs, daughter of Sever Oliver and Beulah Mae (Golden) Mallum. She graduated from Audubon High School in 1965 and Estherville Junior College in 1967 with a degree in Practical Nursing. Marilyn was united in marriage to Ray James Lybarger on Sept. 25, 1982. She worked as a nurse at Holy Family Hospital in Estherville for 33 years, after which she worked at Rosewood Manor and Estherville Good Samaritan Center. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, and fishing.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Loran and Floyd; and her husband, Ray. She is survived by her children, Joseph (and special friend Julie) of Anita, and Chelsea of Grand Rapids, Mich,; stepdaughter, Dawn Perschbacher of Crystal Lake; and sister, Elaine Allen of Harlan.
Services will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 7, 2019