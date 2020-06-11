Marilyn Ihnken

Marilyn Ruth Ihnken, 82, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn.
Marilyn was born Jan 21, 1938, in Marion County, Iowa. At the age of 6, she and her brother Jack were adopted by Hans Jessen and Ethel Marie (Karstensen) Carstensen. The family resided on a farm located south of Elk Horn, Iowa.
Marilyn attended Elk Horn schools until age 17 when the family moved to Atlantic. She graduated with the Atlantic High School class of 1956. She was united in marriage to Dallas Les Ihnken of Wiota on June 26, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. One precious daughter, Leann Marie, was born March 21, 1966. Marilyn was a secretary at various Atlantic businesses until 1990 when she was forced to retire due to her health.
In earlier years, Marilyn was an avid bowler and she and Dallas bowled on several leagues. Marilyn and Dallas spent as much time as possible with their dear daughter and wonderful grandsons. Weekly, it was a much cherished treat to have noon lunch with Leann and her boys on Saturdays. Grandpa and grandma attended as many sports and music events in town and out of town that the grandsons were in as long as they were able. Those were treasured events for them.
In later years, Marilyn and Dallas enjoyed many years of dancing; especially the times spent with their dear friends Vi and Paul Betts. When the couples no longer danced, they played cards every week. After their husbands passed away, Marilyn and Vi visited daily over the phone. That was special to Marilyn. Also special were the many calls from her dear niece, Marcene Carstensen. In 2003, Marilyn and Dallas entered the Heritage House assisted living due to Dallas' health. He passed away on March 9, 2004.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Dallas, her parents, sister-in-law Karen Carstensen and brothers-in-law John Fredrick, Jr., Lawrence Ihnken and Kenneth Ihnken.
She is survived by her dear daughter Leann (Tony) Baumgarten of Adair; treasured grandsons, Daniel Michael Jacobsen of Des Moines, Derek Lee (Kayla) Jacobsen of Omaha, Neb., and Devin Carl Jacobsen of Tiffin; a great-granddaughter, Cora Jacobsen; a brother, Jack Carstensen of Oakland, Neb.; several sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and many very special friends.
Visitation will be from 9 – 11 a.m., with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Friday, June 12 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.