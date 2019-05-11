Marilyn L. Miller, 87, of Audubon, died May 8, 2019, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Saturday, May 11 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 11, 2019