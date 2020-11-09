1/
Marion L. Sorensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion L. Sorensen, 88, of Exira and formerly of Cumberland, died Nov. 5, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Interment will be in the Newlons Grove Cemetery in rural Cumberland at 2 p.m.

Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the time of service on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores Sorensen of Exira.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler's Exira Funeral Home
234 W South St
Exira, IA 50076
(712) 268-2662
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved