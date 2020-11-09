Marion L. Sorensen, 88, of Exira and formerly of Cumberland, died Nov. 5, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Interment will be in the Newlons Grove Cemetery in rural Cumberland at 2 p.m.



Family visitation will be from 10 a.m. to the time of service on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira.



Survivors include his wife, Dolores Sorensen of Exira.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

