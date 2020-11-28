1/
Marjorie Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Holland, 89, of Atlantic, died early Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be available on Monday, Nov. 30 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Survivors include her husband, Chet.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marjorie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved