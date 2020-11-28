Marjorie Holland, 89, of Atlantic, died early Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be available on Monday, Nov. 30 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Due to COVID, social distancing and masks are required. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for a later designation.
Survivors include her husband, Chet.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marjorie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.