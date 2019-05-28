Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Johnson. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Johnson, 96, a life-long Cass County resident, went to be with her Lord and Savior, May 24, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Florence Marjorie (Hofmeister) Johnson was born Oct. 23, 1922, north of Lewis, the daughter of Frank, Sr and Mary (Marker) Hofmeister. She lived most of her life in the rural Lewis area, graduating as valedictorian from Lewis High School in 1940. She attended Normal Training in Cedar Falls, and taught school for one year in the Wellsburg area, and four years in several Cass County country schools before marriage.

On Dec. 29, 1946, she married Harold Johnson and they lived south of Lewis, where they farmed until 2003. They continued to live on the farm until they moved together to the Heritage House in Atlantic in February 2009.

Marjorie was active as a farm wife and mother to their four daughters, continuing to teach her family of life lessons. She was a member of the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis, and was previously involved in every area of the church, including the choir director for many years. She sang at weddings and funerals throughout her lifetime, and had a beautiful voice, even at the age of 90. Marjorie was named Lewis Centennial Queen in 1954. She was a past member of Tuesday Music Club, several neighborhood clubs, and a volunteer tour guide at Hitchcock House. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed gardening, hosting family dinners, baking (great chocolate chip cookies), traveling and spending time with her family.

Surviving her memory are daughters: Linda (Tony) Finnerty of Burnsville, Minn.; Barbara Bakhit (special friend, Nick Cifuno) of Omaha, Neb.; Kathy (Rich) Govig of Lewis, and Beth Zimmerman of Indianola; 10 grandchildren: Michael Finnerty (fiancée, Amy Jacobson), Robert Finnerty, Al (Amy) Bakhit, Abe (Katie) Bakhit, Jr., Stasia Drake-Bakhit (Jessie), Jabriel (Meagan) Bakhit, Rachel (Kedron) Bardwell, Melanie (Clayton) Muller, Ryan (Tiffany) Govig, and Brooke (Kolby) Moore; 18 great-grandchildren: Samuel Bakhit, Lilly and Jonah Bakhit, Kenny and Camille Drake-Bakhit, Oliver, Sullivan and Sloane Bakhit, Micah and Eli Bardwell, Lauren, Meredith and Levi Muller, Kyler, Kale and Lincoln Govig, Rheya and Roman Moore; brother-in-law, Dale Johnson of Brazil; and many nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, in 2013; son-in-law Abe Bakhit, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, Frank, Jr and Edith Hofmeister; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Marion and Margery Johnson; and sister-in-law, Carol Johnson.

A celebration of life service will be held, Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis.

A family visitation will be held Wednesday, May 29, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic from 5-7 p.m. Open visitation will be available from noon on Wednesday, until the time of the family visitation.

Private family committal service will be at Oakwood Cemetery near Lewis prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the Lewis UCM Church, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund or Oakwood Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic is caring for Marjorie's funeral and arrangements.

