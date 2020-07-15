1/
Marjorie M. "Marge" Gehling
Marjorie "Marge" M. Gehling, 92
Marjorie "Marge" M. Gehling, 92, of Atlantic, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at West Bridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winterset.
A Rosary will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, July 17, followed by a visitation with the family present, until 7 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marjorie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
