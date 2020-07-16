Marjorie "Marge" M. Gehling, 92, of Atlantic, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at West Bridge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winterset.

Marjorie May was born on March 4, 1928, near Halbur, one of 11 children born to Fred and Anna (Eischeid) Dalhoff. She didn't have much of a chance being a girly girl as she was born in the middle of brothers, whom she was very close to and who were constantly playing ball. She attended grade school in Halbur and graduated from St. Angela Academy in Carroll, now known as the Kuemper Catholic School System, in 1946. Following graduation, she stayed home to help her mother care for her siblings and the home. She visited the local skating rink often and little did she know she would meet her future husband, John Henry Gehling there. The couple was united in marriage on Oct. 19, 1949, in Halbur. Following their marriage, they farmed near Carroll and Lake City, until John was drafted into the United States Army in May of 1954. John and Marge moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he was stationed. While there, Marge worked at Woolworth's setting up the window and store displays; something she was very particular about and proud of. After John returned from the service they settled near Carroll, and were blessed to adopt five children, Patrick, Peggy, Tim, Philip and Pam. In the mid 1970's, they moved to a farm five miles south of Adair. Marge worked alongside John on the farm helping in any way she could in addition to raising the children and maintaining the home. In March of 1987, John and Marjorie moved to Atlantic.

Marge became a CNA in her early 50's and worked at the Adair Care Center and later the Heritage House in Atlantic; retiring at the age of 78. She loved caring for the residents, especially in the Alzheimer's Unit, and made lifelong friends while there. Marge and her coworkers would often get together to celebrate birthdays and holidays; calling themselves the "Ya-Ya Sisters."

Marge was an avid gardener; canning countless produce through the years. Her children remember that you just couldn't sit and watch TV; why not be prepping the green beans and peas at the same time!?! She loved to make people laugh by telling a good joke and she could take a little joking back after growing up with brothers. Today, Marge would be considered an "extreme couponer," making her way to the store with her neatly organized shoe box ready to save on whatever may be on her list. She recycled anything she could and was thrifty in countless ways. She was a devoted daughter to her parents; caring for them in their later years. Never one to dance, Marge and John enjoyed listening to polka music and old-time country. The couple enjoyed playing cards and looked forward to gathering with friends and family. When she became a grandma for the first time she beamed with excitement and as she was blessed with more she spent as much time as she could with each of them. Marge definitely had a soft spot for the grandkids.

She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Marge was dedicated to her faith and serving her parish. Her kids remember she wasn't about to miss Sunday Mass and they had better not either, even if that meant her bribing them with her delicious cinnamon rolls. She routinely recited the rosary after moving to the care center and shared it with many of the residents.

Marge is survived by her children, Peggy (Tony Keck) Rater of Lenexa, Kan., Tim (Leslie) Gehling of Runnells, Phillip Gehling of Atlantic, and Pam (Jerry) Ticknor of Winterset; grandchildren, Erika Rater, Corey Gehling, Bryce Gehling, Natalie (Evan Benton) Ticknor, Hailey Gehling, Kyle Gehling, and Micheal Gehling; great-granddaughter, Elayna Benton; sisters, Mitzi Maranell of Milford, IA and Jo Anne Stransky of Henderson, Nev.; sisters-in-law, Edna Dalhoff, Patty Heschm, Arlene Dalhoff and Freda Barron; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



