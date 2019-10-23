|
Marjorie Schenk Turner, age 91, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Marjorie was born on Sept. 27, 1928 in Sioux City, to Ellen Kellett Parker and Arthur Godfrey Parker. She attended Central High School in Sioux City and graduated in 1946. On June 22, 1951, Marjorie married James R. Schenk in Sioux City. They had three children together, Timothy, Regan and Mary. James died on July 24, 1992 in Atlantic. Marjorie married Robert L. Turner in Atlantic, on Oct. 4, 1997. Robert died on November 25, 1999 in Atlantic. Marjorie was a member of United Church of Christ, Nishna Hills Golf Club, BPOE Does, and Red Hat Society all in Atlantic.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Timothy (Sharon) Schenk of Manchester, Regan (Barbara) Schenk of Sioux Falls, S. D., and Mary (Craig) Rempp of Urbandale; her step-children, Marcia (Steve) Gustafson of Omaha, Neb., and Karen (Robert) Primeau of Reno, Nev.; eight grandchildren, three step-grandsons, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was also preceded in death by her parents, Ellen and Arthur Parker, her sister, La Vonne Brandon, her brother, Charles Parker, her stepchildren, Sue Simonsen, and Greg Turner, and her great-grandson, Riley DeBelts.
Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service on Wednesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Reverend Nancy Jensen of the United Church of Christ officiating. A private family burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marjorie's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019