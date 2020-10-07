Mark A. Krengel, 67, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
If you were to ask Mark how he wanted his obituary to read he would have said something like, "Some have died before me and there will be some that die after me."
Mark was born on March 10, 1953, in Springfield, Ill., the son of Reverend George and Vera (Wallner) Krengel. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1971. Mark was united to marriage to Emily Hoegh on Dec. 29, 1973.
Mark had a 50-year history in retail which started at Anthony's in Atlantic as a teenager, and he later went on to work at Johnson Clothing in Ames and Des Moines. In 1976, he joined Howard's Clothing in Atlantic with colleagues, Mel Key and Bob Grayson. Hans, Mark's son, worked alongside him for many years at Howard's. Mark thoroughly enjoyed his work and the many people who worked with him, including the students he mentored. Because of his experience he could remember customers' sizes and accurately predict sizes without measuring. He was proud of Atlantic and being a member of the business community.
Mark enjoyed simple things like the daily word jumble and crosswords, watching M*A*S*H, playing cards and short rides to traveling, snow skiing, concerts and golfing in couple two-ball and weekly matches with his foursome who played golf together for over 40 years. He soaked up all the little things life had to offer while he saved up to do the bigger things.
Mark chose to handle his two-year illness in a private manner and to live each day to the fullest. He continued to take pleasure in traveling, mowing his yard, golfing, and spending treasured time with his adored grandson, Teddy.
Mark was one of a kind; always so full of life and a little bit ornery. He had a loose filter; there was no guessing what he thought.
Mark is survived by his wife, Emily Krengel of Atlantic; son, Hans (Morgan Johnson) Krengel of Lutsen, Minn.; grandson, Theodore "Teddy" Krengel; mother, Vera Krengel of Perry; brothers, Tom Krengel of Des Moines, and John (Janet) Krengel of Boone; sister, Barb (Dave) Fremder of Columbus, Neb.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim (Kathy) Hoegh of Atlantic, Chris (Julie) Hoegh of Knoxville, and Holly (Pete Butterfield) Hoegh of Davis, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Reverend George Krengel and parents-in-law, Kenneth and Mary Lou Hoegh.
Per Mark's wishes and because of the present health guidelines private services will be held at later dates.
Mark's family has not selected a specific memorial and encourages memorials to be given to a cause of your choice in the Atlantic Community in Mark's honor. Ideas from the family include but are not limited to the Atlantic Public Library, Nishna Valley Trails, Nishna Valley Family YMCA, Atlantic Food Pantry, a church of your choice, etc.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mark's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.