Mark Allen Swanson (Swanny) was born in Omaha, Neb., Feb. 15, 1958, to Robert E. and Patricia (Nieman) Swanson. He passed away at his home in West Des Moines on March 3, 2019.

Mark graduated from Atlantic High School, Atlantic, in 1976. He attended NWMU in Maryville, Mo., and Coe College in Cedar Rapids. In high school, wrestling at 98 pounds was a big part of Mark's life. He loved motorcycles and fast cars.

Mark's career began working at the warehouse for Bertsch Electrical Sales in Cedar Rapids, where he formerly lived, and advanced to a factory representative. He worked as a Sales Associate for various electrical companies, most recently Ramco Innovations in West Des Moines, where he lived for many years.

Mark enjoyed rooting for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the KC Chiefs, golfing, and fishing. The love of his life was the race track; starting with go-karts he and Brother Dale raced in Oskaloosa. Eventually, nephew Scott was added to the racing trio. Next up was the purchase of a winged 360 sprint car he drove at Knoxville, and was "Rookie of the Year" in 1991. He retired from the track for several years until the race bug bit again. Mark fielded 410 and 360 sprint cars and subsequently a Silver Crown car.

Mark was meticulous about his house and especially his yard. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, squirrels and deer in his back yard as well as planting spring flowers with his Mom. Mark and Dale formed Swanson Brother's Catering and Custom Meats. They had a successful business until it became more than a hobby should be. Mark was a good cook and he enjoyed trying new ways to grill and BBQ meat.

Mark, his Dad and Brother Dale were avid hunters, taking prairie dog hunting trips to South Dakota and hunting deer in Iowa. Later Mark took up competitive benchrest shooting.

Mark is survived by his mother, Pat Swanson of Atlantic; Brother Dale (Cynthia) Swanson of Adel; niece, Christine (Nean) Swanson (Chris Hain) of Sacramento, Calif,; nephew, Scott Swanson of Clive; and many relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert (Pops) Swanson.

Visitation with family will be held at 10 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.

Memorials may be left to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, or the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Knoxville.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements.

1804 East 7th Street

Atlantic , IA 50022

