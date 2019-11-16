|
|
Mark Alan Darrow, 61 of Lewis, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at his home. Mark was born Jan. 21, 1958, in Atlantic, to Duane and Dorothy Darrow. He grew up in Menlo, and attended Menlo Community Schools.
Mark was a long time employee of Henningsen Construction Inc. where he ran a crew and developed many friendships. Mark and Pam moved to Branson in 2005 to be with his mother in her later years. When he first got to Branson he took a job managing one of the hotels on the strip. His last few years of his career before retiring he was assistant manager for the laundry department at the Hilton in Branson.
On Feb. 14, 2007, Mark married Pam Winston in Branson, Mo., and purchased a home. He enjoyed spending time on Table Rock lake jet skiing, fishing, and snorkeling. Sometimes he enjoyed just relaxing in his floating chair in the water. He loved it when family would come to visit and he could show them around town and take them to some of his favorite places. He loved talking. If you would give him your time, he would fill you in on all sorts of subjects like asphalt, running a crew, funny stories from his younger years, his pets and most of all his grandkids that he was so proud of.
Mark moved back to Iowa in 2017 due to heath issues and wanting to be closer to family.
Mark is survived by his wife Pam Darrow of Harlan; his brothers, James (Piyaporn) Darrow of Atlantic, David Darrow of Mason City; and sisters, Patricia Sams of Branson, Mo., Joy (Mike) Albert of Atlantic, Rhoda (Kim) Karns of Saint Anthony; his children, James (Kara) Darrow, Amanda (Dustin) Darrow; stepchildren, Jared (Lorelei) Winston, Jeanna (Jesse) Rudolph; his grandchildren, Haley, Dazia, Xavier, Aunika, Mason, Gavin, Carter, Kira, Kyra, Chloe, Caleb and Kaitlyn; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic has helped the family. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019