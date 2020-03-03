Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene J. Hess

Send Flowers
Marlene J. Hess Obituary
Marlene J. Hess, 89, of rural Brayton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic, Iowa. Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -