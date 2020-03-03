|
Marlene J. Hess, 89, of rural Brayton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5, at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic, Iowa. Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2020