Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111

Marlene J. Hess

Marlene J. Hess Obituary
Marlene J. Hess, 89, of rural Brayton, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Brighton Gardens of Omaha in Omaha, Neb.
Marlene was born Jan. 4, 1931, on the family farm near Anita to Raymond H. and Myrtle (Blattner) Laartz. She grew up near Anita and attended and graduated from the Anita High School in 1948. On June 5, 1949, she married Charles R. Hess. After their marriage, they farmed in Exira Township, Audubon County, Iowa.
Marlene was a member of the First Baptist Church in Atlantic. She played the organ at church for 17 years. She was also active in the Church Women United, the area board for missions, treasurer of the local ABWM, coordinator of missions of the local ABWM, a regional board member of ABWM, and served as the church clerk.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidering, especially decorative towels, playing the organ and piano, and making decorated cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed collecting cardinals and angels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Myrtle Laartz; her parents-in-law, Carroll and Alice Hess; a daughter, Linda Kay Hess; her husband, Charles; a sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Raymond Voss and a brother and sister-in-law, Byron and Jean Hess.
Marlene is survived by her daughter, Jane (Larry) Swartz of Papillion, Neb.; two grandsons, Christopher Swartz of Papillion, Neb., and Kyle Swartz of Papillion, Neb.; two great-granddaughters, Ellie Swartz and Layla Swartz; a brother, Lyle (Karen) Laartz of Sun City Center, Fla,; by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives as well as special friends, Amber McFarren, Maggie Swartz, Lonn (Denise) Kilworth, Michael Kilworth, Matthew (Lindsay) Kilworth and Christopher Kilworth.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 5 at the First Baptist Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020
