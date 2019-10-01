Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Resources
More Obituaries for Marliee South
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marliee South

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marliee South Obituary
Marilee South, 86, of Cumberland passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greenfield.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cumberland, with burial following in the Evergreen Cemetery, Cumberland, Iowa. A luncheon will follow the service at the Cumberland Community Building.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Cumberland.
She is survived by husband R. Clair South of Cumberland, presently located in the Greenfield Rehabilitation Center and children Lee South and wife Jenny of Spencer, Neb., Vicki and husband Mike Morrison of Massena, Connie and husband Ted Henkenius of Arlington, Neb., and Cody South of Martinez, Calif,; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Melena and husband David of Sun City, Ariz; other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of professional arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marliee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now