Marilee South, 86, of Cumberland passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Greenfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Greenfield.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cumberland, with burial following in the Evergreen Cemetery, Cumberland, Iowa. A luncheon will follow the service at the Cumberland Community Building.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Cumberland.
She is survived by husband R. Clair South of Cumberland, presently located in the Greenfield Rehabilitation Center and children Lee South and wife Jenny of Spencer, Neb., Vicki and husband Mike Morrison of Massena, Connie and husband Ted Henkenius of Arlington, Neb., and Cody South of Martinez, Calif,; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Melena and husband David of Sun City, Ariz; other relatives and friends.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019