Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Howard. View Sign Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Howard, 59, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home in Atlantic with her family close by her side. Mary's life came to an end too soon due to being diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2018. Tragically, and not for lack of battling as hard as one could, the cancer could not be stopped and it took her from those who loved her very much.

Mary was born April 22, 1960, in Council Bluffs, to James and Helen (Allen) Hennick. She attended Exira schools graduating with the Exira High School class of 1978.

On Oct. 22, 1985, she was united in marriage with the late Craig Waugh in Las Vegas, Nev. Mary and Craig have two daughters, Maigan and Jessica. After Craig passed away, Mary found love with Mike Howard. Mary and Mike were wed on Sept. 11, 2010. Then on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Mike and Mary renewed their vows with family present. Mary worked various jobs throughout her life. Mary and Craig's fondness of bartending led them to purchase a bar in 2000. Mary and Craig owned Waugh-B's in Exira, until 2003. She also worked at Walmart in Atlantic, for several years.

Mary enjoyed spending time with friends and family, she looked forward to the vacations that she would take with them to Arizona. She spent a lot of time with Mike riding on the Harley motorcycle. Mary loved the Rocky Mountains and sadly never got back to Colorado to see them, like she wanted to, one last time before she passed. She also enjoyed playing card games and all her camping adventures. Mary was an excellent cook and homemaker too. She loved caring for plants and flowers. One of her favorite pastimes was taking care of her yard with the help of her beloved boxer, Annabelle.

Preceding Mary in death were her parents; her husband, Craig; a brother, Robert and a brother in infancy, Richard.

Those left loving and missing her are her husband, Mike Howard of Atlantic; daughters, Maigan (Jason) Haley of Jefferson, and Jessica (Cory) Haley of Exira; step son, James Howard; grandchildren, Mason, Jase and Claire Haley of Jefferson, and Reegan Haley of Exira; step grandchild, Xayne Howard of Atlantic; sisters, Laura (John) Smith of Pella, and Margy (Dave) Hansen of Atlantic; and brother, Jim Hennick of Exira; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic with burial in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Mary Ann Howard, 59, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at her home in Atlantic with her family close by her side. Mary's life came to an end too soon due to being diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2018. Tragically, and not for lack of battling as hard as one could, the cancer could not be stopped and it took her from those who loved her very much.Mary was born April 22, 1960, in Council Bluffs, to James and Helen (Allen) Hennick. She attended Exira schools graduating with the Exira High School class of 1978.On Oct. 22, 1985, she was united in marriage with the late Craig Waugh in Las Vegas, Nev. Mary and Craig have two daughters, Maigan and Jessica. After Craig passed away, Mary found love with Mike Howard. Mary and Mike were wed on Sept. 11, 2010. Then on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Mike and Mary renewed their vows with family present. Mary worked various jobs throughout her life. Mary and Craig's fondness of bartending led them to purchase a bar in 2000. Mary and Craig owned Waugh-B's in Exira, until 2003. She also worked at Walmart in Atlantic, for several years.Mary enjoyed spending time with friends and family, she looked forward to the vacations that she would take with them to Arizona. She spent a lot of time with Mike riding on the Harley motorcycle. Mary loved the Rocky Mountains and sadly never got back to Colorado to see them, like she wanted to, one last time before she passed. She also enjoyed playing card games and all her camping adventures. Mary was an excellent cook and homemaker too. She loved caring for plants and flowers. One of her favorite pastimes was taking care of her yard with the help of her beloved boxer, Annabelle.Preceding Mary in death were her parents; her husband, Craig; a brother, Robert and a brother in infancy, Richard.Those left loving and missing her are her husband, Mike Howard of Atlantic; daughters, Maigan (Jason) Haley of Jefferson, and Jessica (Cory) Haley of Exira; step son, James Howard; grandchildren, Mason, Jase and Claire Haley of Jefferson, and Reegan Haley of Exira; step grandchild, Xayne Howard of Atlantic; sisters, Laura (John) Smith of Pella, and Margy (Dave) Hansen of Atlantic; and brother, Jim Hennick of Exira; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 22 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 23 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic with burial in the Atlantic Cemetery.Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close