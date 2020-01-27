|
|
Alice Mary Anstey, 97, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
Alice was born in Audubon County on April 22, 1922, to Henry and Bessie (O'Brien) Sunberg. She grew up in Audubon County and graduated from Audubon High School in 1939. The following year she attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. She began her teaching career at Greely No. 8 in September of 1940 where she taught three years. The following two years she taught third and fourth grades in the Gray Consolidated School.
Her marriage to C.R. (Dick) Anstey in 1945 brought her to the Cumberland area as a wife and to be mother of nine children. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church and served as organist there for more than 30 years. She was also a member of the Altar Society and the Iris Garden Club.
Her family was the love of her life. Next to that, flowers were her great love, along with vegetable gardening, which kept her close to God's beauty. Her family and their friends were well taken care of as she loved to cook and did lots of it! Alice also loved music and taught music, and has many former students.
Survivors are her children, Phil (Gayle) Anstey of Corning, Dan (Mary) Anstey of Cumberland, Dennis (Belinda) Anstey of Ottumwa, Dean (Vera) Anstey of Daviston, Ala., Barbara Hoerner of Las Vegas, Nev., Mary K. (Derek) Barnes of Bellevue, Neb., Bob (Vickie) Anstey of Cumberland; 23 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Anstey of Iowa City, and sister Miriam Anstey of Davenport as well as many other relatives and friends.
Preceding Alice in death were her husband, Dick; sons, Tim and Kevin; parents, Henry and Bessie Sunberg; in-law's, Archie and Faye Anstey; brothers, Edward (Lois) Sunberg and John (Olga) Sunberg; sister, Gertrude (Don) Tobin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Betty (James) Dunn, Hugh (Berniece) Anstey, Helen (Paul) Foland, Alice Faye (Harry) Porter, and Lucille Stanley.
An open visitation will start at 1 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and visitation with family present from 5 – 8 p.m. all on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Timothy Catholic Church south of Cumberland. Burial will be in St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery, Cumberland.
Memorials may be directed to St. Timothy's Altar Society.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 27, 2020