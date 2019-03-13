Mary Angell, 81, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. No visitation with the family is planned.
Survivors include her husband, Edmund.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2019