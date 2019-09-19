Home

Mary Ann Anholt

Mary Ann Anholt Obituary
Mary Ann Anholt, 93, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Heritage House Retirement Home in Atlantic. A family graveside service for Mary Ann will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. A visitation and refreshments with the family will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Mary Ann was born Dec. 20, 1925, in Chicago, Ill. to Gosta and Mary Hurtig. She grew up in Chicago and graduated from a high school in the area. On July 21, 1945, Mary Ann married Merle Anholt in Chicago. They lived in Glen Ellyn, Ill., for 57 years. While living in Glen Ellyn, she was the secretary at Glenbard West High School for many years. Mary Ann and her husband moved to Atlantic, in 2011.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, where she was a proud volunteer at the church library, and belonged to a ladies circle group. She enjoyed reading books and growing flowers. Mary Ann loved to travel, especially to Sweden to visit relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; and her daughter, Victoria.
Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Richard) Woodward, of Lewis; grandchildren, Christy (Scott) Ulbrich of Minnetonka, Minn., Ryan (Lisa) Woodward of Lewis, Lindsey (Austin) Bullington of Yorkville, Ill., Oriana (Michael) Brandt of Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Annika Ulbrich, Malena and Reid Woodward, Joslyn, Jackson, Jasper Bullington, Arlo and Zeke Brandt; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 19, 2019
