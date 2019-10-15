|
|
Mary B. Lewis, 81, of Anita, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1937, in Audubon. On Nov. 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to Richard Lewis. The couple has made Anita home since 2009.
Mary is survived by her husband, Richard; four children; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Per Mary's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Association.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019