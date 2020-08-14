Mary Ellen Quandt, 99, of Audubon, died Aug. 11, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Inurnment will be in the Arlington Height Cemetery in Audubon a later date. Open visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 21 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 1 to 7 p.m. The family may not be present during the visitation.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 14, 2020.