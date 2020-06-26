Mary Ellen (Watkins, Pearson) Wright, 82, of Cedar Rapids, die Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Funeral services will also be held in Lee's Summit, Mo. Tuesday, June 30 with visitation at 10 a.m. at Langsford Funeral Home, and funeral services at 11 a.m.



Survivors include her husband, Norman Wright.

