|
|
Mary Lou Hoegh, 93, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Mary Louise was born on Sept. 5, 1926, in rural Stanton, the youngest of three daughters born to Karl Magnus and Otelia (Malmburg) Peterson. Growing up she and her sisters were active in daily chores on the farm. Mary Lou attended Stanton schools where she played basketball and graduated from Stanton High School. Following graduation, she moved to Red Oak and started working at the Murphy Calendar Factory.
On May 6, 1951, she was united in marriage to Kenneth "Kenny" Knudsen Hoegh in Red Oak, and the couple made Atlantic their home. Mary Lou worked at John Nelsen Insurance and after raising her children started work at the Atlantic Medical Center on opening day in 1969. She always dreamed of being a nurse so when she took this job, she was excited to be in healthcare. Mary Lou worked there for over 35 years as a receptionist and also in medical records. Mary Lou was extremely proud, especially in those days, to have tackled the computer system.
Mary Lou and Kenny loved to travel; Europe, Alaska and Panama Canal being a few of their favorites. The couple enjoyed getting away and time with others at Elder Hostels; educational travel tours for adults.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where she was active in ladies circle and other various committees. It is no surprise that Mary Lou was a social butterfly and took every opportunity she could to be out and about with friends and volunteering in the community. She looked forward to bridge club and coffee with friends, whether it be out or them stopping over to her home; her door was always open! Most would say Mary Lou was known for her love of coffee, the stronger and hotter the better, and her beautiful white hair. In recent years she looked forward to attending Silver Sneakers at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA; again, another social outing to be with friends.
Mary Lou was an avid sports fan catching games any way she could. While Mary Lou was known to be the dictator, she was also the glue that held the family together. Her family looked forward to her cinnamon rolls and chocolate and lemon meringue pies at the holidays.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Emily Krengel and her husband, Mark of Atlantic, and Holly Hoegh and her husband, Pete Butterfield of Davis, Calif,; sons, Tim Hoegh and his wife, Kathy of Atlantic, and Chris Hoegh and his wife, Julie of Knoxville; grandchildren, Andy (Emma) Hoegh, Hans Krengel, Tressa (Sam) Zook, Cydney (Chris) Karstens and Jayney Hoegh; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Georgianna Hoegh, Cambry, Covi, and Caiya Karstens, and Theodore Krengel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth; and sisters, Helen (Harry) Johnson and Frances (Bill) Scott.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5. – 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at Roland Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Nishna Valley Trails.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Lou's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 7, 2020