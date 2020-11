Mary Jean Denison, 97, of Atlantic, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Nursing Home in Elk Horn.Mary has chosen to be cremated and her family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.Services are through Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.