Mary Jean Denison, 97, of Atlantic, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Nursing Home in Elk Horn.
Mary was born May 29, 1923, in Anita to Cleo and Eva (Morrison) Reeves. She attended country school Grant #9 west of Anita. She graduated from the Anita High School with the class of 1940. After high school she obtained her teaching degree and taught country school in the Cass and Audubon County areas. She then started a 40-year career at the Cass County Memorial Hospital being a nurse's aide, working in the dietary department and the gift shop.
She was baptized in the Anita Methodist Church and years later married Dale Delbert Denison there on Dec. 28, 1944. She was currently a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Mary enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, volunteering at the hospital, family events, and giving gifts for all occasions.
Preceding Mary in death were her parents; her husband Dale in 1999; sons, Donald, Ronald and Rodney; brother, Gail Reeves; and sister, Ruth Hoyt.
Those left with precious memories is her son, Roger (Donna) Denison; grandchildren, Kevin Denison and Kerri Denison (Rex Luke); great-grandchildren, Chrystal (Mark) Parsley, Spenser Denison, Tyler Molina and Josie Molina; great-great-grandchildren, Elsie, Emmie, Marlee Parsley and Adelae Denison; sister, Shirley Parmley; and nieces and nephews.
Mary has chosen to be cremated and her family is planning a celebration of her life at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
