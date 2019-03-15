Mary Jo Angell, 81, of 1903 Hillcrest Drive in Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Fort Dodge, the daughter of Allan and Freda (Schuster) Connors of rural Barnum. She resided on a farm near Barnum. Mary attended school in Barnum, and graduated from high school in 1956. In 1957, she was united in marriage to her school class-mate, Edmund Angell, also of Barnum. She was employed at the ASCS office and Cargill Co. in Fort Dodge, as a secretary in her early years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Edmund; sons, James Angell and his wife, Barbara of Atlantic and Steven Angell of Atlantic; daughters, Sharadee Witt of Atlantic and Catherine Juelsgaard of Galt; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
No visitation with the family is planned.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Any bequest should be directed to the .
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019