Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jo Angell. View Sign

Mary Jo Angell, 81, of 1903 Hillcrest Drive in Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Fort Dodge, the daughter of Allan and Freda (Schuster) Connors of rural Barnum. She resided on a farm near Barnum. Mary attended school in Barnum, and graduated from high school in 1956. In 1957, she was united in marriage to her school class-mate, Edmund Angell, also of Barnum. She was employed at the ASCS office and Cargill Co. in Fort Dodge, as a secretary in her early years.

Mary is survived by her husband, Edmund; sons, James Angell and his wife, Barbara of Atlantic and Steven Angell of Atlantic; daughters, Sharadee Witt of Atlantic and Catherine Juelsgaard of Galt; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

No visitation with the family is planned.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.

Any bequest should be directed to the .

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

Mary Jo Angell, 81, of 1903 Hillcrest Drive in Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.She was born on Jan. 5, 1938, in Fort Dodge, the daughter of Allan and Freda (Schuster) Connors of rural Barnum. She resided on a farm near Barnum. Mary attended school in Barnum, and graduated from high school in 1956. In 1957, she was united in marriage to her school class-mate, Edmund Angell, also of Barnum. She was employed at the ASCS office and Cargill Co. in Fort Dodge, as a secretary in her early years.Mary is survived by her husband, Edmund; sons, James Angell and his wife, Barbara of Atlantic and Steven Angell of Atlantic; daughters, Sharadee Witt of Atlantic and Catherine Juelsgaard of Galt; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.No visitation with the family is planned.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. A private family burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.Any bequest should be directed to the .Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com. Funeral Home Roland Funeral Services

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

712-243-5492 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Atlantic News Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.