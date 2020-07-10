Mary Joan Chase, 85, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Mary was born on May 23, 1935, the daughter of Harold Edward and Josephine Maggie (Freilinger) Johnson in Atlantic. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church. She graduated from Atlantic High School in May, 1954. She married Wayne Earl Chase, March 26, 1955 in Council Bluffs. They had nine children. Although they lived many places, such as, Harlan (1958); Shenandoah; Cameron, Wis.; Council Bluffs (1963); Oakland (1965-1980); they came back and remained in Atlantic.
In their early years, she worked at Blue Star in Council Bluffs. The family also delivered the Omaha World Herald on Sundays and The Daily Nonpareil and Oakland Acorn throughout the week for several years. She then went to work at the Atlantic Care Center and while working there as a nurses aide she went back to school to become a CNA and on to get her LPN in 1982. She retired from Atlantic Nursing and Rehab Center around 2001.
Mary was said to always be smiling and happy. Never did you hear her complain. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. They brought abundance of joy to her life, and when any of them walked in her face would light up and she would be wearing a smile from ear to ear. Mary loved the fishing trips they'd take as a family to South Dakota and Wisconsin and family get togethers. Everyone especially enjoyed her apple salad and she enjoyed making it just about as much. The family also recalls her in the kitchen making homemade cinnamon rolls. She liked knitting throw blankets and scarves, playing cards, board games and reading Harlequin romance novels. She was also into family history and genealogy.
Mary is survived by five children, daughter, Connie (Chris) Jones of Atlantic, son, Harold Chase (Caroline Tarca) of Cedar Rapids, son, Larry Earl Chase of Atlantic, daughter, Mary Irene Johnson of Onawa, and daughter, Rose (Aaron) Moore of Atlantic; loving friend and son-in-law, Kris Klinghammer of Atlantic; twenty (20) grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl Johnson of Harvest, Alabama; brother-in-law, Larry (Kaye) Chase of Indianola; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Josephine Johnson; husband, Wayne; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wilford and Irene Chase; son, Phillip Allen Chase; three daughters, Lawonna Faye Fredricksen, and twin daughters, Charlene and Kathleen in infancy; sister, Margret Louise in infancy; step-sister, Dora Darlene in infancy; two grandchildren, Dawn Michelle Bell and Anthony Joseph Schoemann (TJ); one great-grandchild, Axton Fredericksen; three son-in-law's, Anthony R. Schoemann, Donald R. Frederickson (Shorty), and Jimmy Lynn Johnson (Lynn); and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation, with the family present, will be from 4 – 6 p.m., Saturday, July 11 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 12 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be at the Belknap Cemetery, southwest of Oakland.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements.