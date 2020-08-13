It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Kay (Burtner) Thompson announces her passing on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home with family near Bonners Ferry, Idaho at the age of 77 years. Private family services will be held at a later date at the Grandview Cemetery in Bonners Ferry, Idaho.
Mary was born to Herman and Edla Burtner. Mary spent her younger years in Montana on the family farm near Lindsay, Jordan and graduated from Chinook High School.
Shortly after graduation, she joined the United States Air Force where she met her future husband, Merle Thompson. In August 1963 Mary and Merle were married. They settled on the farm near Massena, where they raised their four daughters – Julie, Janet, Jo and Jacki. Mary was not only a dedicated farm wife, but took pride in raising a garden, sewing, and caring for her family.
Retirement for both came swiftly as they unexpectedly found their dream home in Bonners Ferry, Idaho on a trip out west. They enjoyed, camping, fishing, and having family and friends come to enjoy the beautiful area.
Mary is survived by daughters – Julie Thompson, Janet Krick and Jacki Thompson; grandchildren – Katie, Bryan, Christy, Kayla, Nathan, Andrew and Ethan, sisters Nancy (Ken) Myers and Patricia (Steve) Freeman; brother John Burtner, sons in law Bret and Brad, brother-in-law Ron (Linda) Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Edla Burtner, her husband Merle, and daughter Jo.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. Please send any memorials to your favorite charity
in her name.