Rieken Duhn Funeral Home
300 Main St.
Griswold, IA 51535
(712) 778-4315
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Griswold United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Griswold United Methodist Church
Mary Lois (Symonds) Carlisle


1923 - 2019
Mary Lois (Symonds) Carlisle Obituary
Mary Lois (Symonds) Carlisle, 95, of Griswold, died July 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 21, 1923 on the family farm south of Massena.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. at the Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 26 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Griswold United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Griswold Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Griswold United Methodist Church of the Griswold Public Library.
Rieken Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 23, 2019
