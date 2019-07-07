Mary Louise (Franklin) Ludeman, 88, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
A time of food, fellowship and visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, July 12 in the Activities Room in the Heritage House Health Center. A private family burial will take place in the Atlantic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Atlantic Community School Foundation or the Heritage House.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 7, 2019